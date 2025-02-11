Quent Capital LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 429,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 45,354 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,902,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,012.4% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 145,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 132,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.