Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

