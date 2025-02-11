Quilter Plc Purchases 111,504 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 733,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,504 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE NEE opened at $68.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

