Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,181,000 after buying an additional 142,487 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,610,000 after buying an additional 111,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after acquiring an additional 233,999 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $53.97 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

