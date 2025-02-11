Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.12 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

