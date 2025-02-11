Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $57.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $57,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 122,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IJR opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day moving average is $117.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

