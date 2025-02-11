Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,974,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,587,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,533,000 after buying an additional 488,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $198,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,730.03. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $167.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.28. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

