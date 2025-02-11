Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – February 08th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or invest in real estate properties such as residential, commercial, or industrial buildings. These stocks represent ownership in real estate assets and can provide investors with exposure to the real estate market without directly owning physical property. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.47. 40,841,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,199,074. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.84. 6,855,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,537,344. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $172.62 and a 1-year high of $278.55. The stock has a market cap of $776.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.08 and its 200-day moving average is $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.76. 17,944,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,979,376. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43.

