Realta Investment Advisors Sells 504 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

