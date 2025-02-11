Reik & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reik & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.8% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,870 shares of company stock valued at $285,287,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,027.60 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,032.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $917.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $792.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

