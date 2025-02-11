RFP Financial Group LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $552.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $450.99 and a one year high of $561.66. The stock has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $549.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

