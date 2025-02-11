Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $14.76 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $152.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average is $150.88. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 67.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.