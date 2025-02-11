Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.53%.
Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.
About Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
