Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 317.29%.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

SAGE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. 2,062,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.94. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

