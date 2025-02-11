Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in AbbVie by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.2 %

ABBV opened at $190.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $336.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day moving average is $185.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

