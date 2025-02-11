Savant Capital LLC Has $23.23 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 32,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,095.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a market cap of $825.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $103.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.95.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

