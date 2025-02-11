Savant Capital LLC Sells 242,225 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,037,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,225 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $179,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.