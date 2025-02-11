Savant Capital LLC Sells 4,760 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.86.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MCD opened at $294.39 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.89. The firm has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

