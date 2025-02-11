Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 214.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $423,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,999,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,894,000 after purchasing an additional 127,669 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,761 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after buying an additional 1,520,253 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

