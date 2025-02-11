Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 40.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,168,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,241,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,932,000 after buying an additional 3,363,454 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,943,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,936,000 after buying an additional 1,200,636 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14,611.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13,666.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 999,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,367,000 after acquiring an additional 992,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $146.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

