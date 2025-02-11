Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$400.00 and last traded at C$400.00, with a volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$390.00.

Senvest Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$980 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$372.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$344.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Senvest Capital news, Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$380.10, for a total value of C$190,050.00. 61.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

