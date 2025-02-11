ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 292 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $13.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,008.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.68, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,079.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $968.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

