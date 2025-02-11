Shaker Investments LLC OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Watsco by 57.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WSO opened at $468.16 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.33 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.64.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.