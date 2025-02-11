Shaker Investments LLC OH Takes Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Omnicell by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 230.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Omnicell Stock Up 5.6 %

OMCL stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.04, a P/E/G ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $567,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,597.10. This represents a 17.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

