Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $142,774,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,250,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,618,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.01.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
