Single Point Partners LLC Invests $43.08 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 691,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,082,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.9% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
IJH stock opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
