Single Point Partners LLC Invests $763,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,149,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVW opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

