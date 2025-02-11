Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.53.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.