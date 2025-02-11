Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $208.65 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.07 and its 200 day moving average is $240.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

