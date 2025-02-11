Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 477 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13,309.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $140,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,272 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,351 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 564.0% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,568,000 after acquiring an additional 903,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 827,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

