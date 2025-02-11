Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 46.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 70.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total transaction of $2,541,357.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,373.88. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,702 shares of company stock worth $20,965,306. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,021.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,080.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $966.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

