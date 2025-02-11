Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 229 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Walt Disney by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.26. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.