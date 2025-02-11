Southern Copper Prices $1 Billion Offering of Senior Notes due 2032

Southern Copper Corporation, a leading mining company, announced that its indirect subsidiary, Minera Mexico, S.A. de C.V., has successfully priced a $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2032. The offering was conducted in an unregistered manner following Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933. The transaction is set to finalize on February 12, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds from this offering are planned to be utilized by the company for capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. It’s noteworthy that the 5.625% Senior Notes due 2032 have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and are restricted from being offered or sold in the United States without proper registration or exemption.

Southern Copper made clear in its Form 8-K filing that the information presented does not serve as an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase any security, emphasizing that such actions would violate laws in relevant jurisdictions. The company’s General Counsel, Andres Carlos Ferrero, signed off on the report, marking the completion of this significant financial move in the mining industry.

