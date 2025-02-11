Southern Copper Prices $1 Billion Offering of Senior Notes due 2032

Southern Copper Corporation, a leading mining company, announced that its indirect subsidiary, Minera Mexico, S.A. de C.V., has successfully priced a $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2032. The offering was conducted in an unregistered manner following Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933. The transaction is set to finalize on February 12, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.
The net proceeds from this offering are planned to be utilized by the company for capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. It’s noteworthy that the 5.625% Senior Notes due 2032 have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and are restricted from being offered or sold in the United States without proper registration or exemption.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Southern Copper’s 8K filing here.
Southern Copper Company Profile
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.
