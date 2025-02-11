Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,603,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,811,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,330,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

