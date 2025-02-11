Sovran Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 86,227 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 86,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after buying an additional 2,837,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after buying an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,332,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,584 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,438,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

