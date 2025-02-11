Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,027.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $917.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $792.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,032.85.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $4,500,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,144,250. The trade was a 25.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,870 shares of company stock worth $285,287,314 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

