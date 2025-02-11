Sovran Advisors LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 283,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 59,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.