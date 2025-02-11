Sovran Advisors LLC Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWF opened at $412.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

