Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 218,454 Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 218,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BALT opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

