Sovran Advisors LLC Takes $10.13 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 200,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

