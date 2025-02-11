SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catawba River Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 72,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $6,682,000. McBroom & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $5,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $268.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $183.78 and a twelve month high of $268.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

