SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

