SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Stone Summit Wealth LLC

Stone Summit Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.68 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

