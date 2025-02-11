SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Reduced by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $133.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.53.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

