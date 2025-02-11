SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Reduced by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 4.3% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $585.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $501.24 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.91.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
