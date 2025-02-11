State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $122.53 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.83. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.