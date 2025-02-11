Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $348.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $266.99 and a 1-year high of $358.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.46.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

