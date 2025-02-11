Stephens Inc. AR Sells 9,010 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

