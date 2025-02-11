Stone Summit Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.17 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Volatility ETFs to Help You Profit from Market Chaos
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Lam Research: Is a NAND Upgrade Cycle the Next Growth Catalyst?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.