Stone Summit Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.4% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $206.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.59. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $122.91 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

